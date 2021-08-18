Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Trading Down 3.9%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) shares dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.45. Approximately 3,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 417,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Cosan alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,852,000. Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,182,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,768,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,323,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,021,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.