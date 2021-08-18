Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Trading Down 3.9%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) shares dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.45. Approximately 3,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 417,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55.
About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
