Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,334 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.1% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $449.09. 64,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,266. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $453.78. The firm has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.