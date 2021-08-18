Covestro (ETR:1COV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.00

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €55.00 ($64.71) and traded as high as €56.14 ($66.05). Covestro shares last traded at €55.48 ($65.27), with a volume of 492,469 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Covestro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.77 ($78.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of €55.00. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

