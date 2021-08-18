Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Short Interest Update

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the July 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 17,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Creatd has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. Creatd had a negative net margin of 1,396.63% and a negative return on equity of 735.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Eric Goldberg sold 206,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $745,093.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,235,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,707 shares of company stock worth $14,283. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Creatd during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Creatd in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Creatd in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Creatd in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Creatd in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

