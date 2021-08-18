Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 491 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 369.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 252,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,096,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 592,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.82. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

