Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1,190.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.