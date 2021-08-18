Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $111,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.39.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

