Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $434,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $495,455.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,267 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.67. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

