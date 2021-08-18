Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 99 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $148.85 on Wednesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $167.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

