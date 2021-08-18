Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 19,375 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPLC. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,189,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 469,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $36.59.

