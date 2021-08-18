Credit Suisse Group Increases Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $19.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $13.50 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of CCRN opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $758.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $693,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 175,175 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

