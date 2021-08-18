Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cree updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.250-$-0.210 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.25)-(0.21) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,180. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75. Cree has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Cree alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CREE shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.23.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.