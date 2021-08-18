Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the LED producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Cree in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.15.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. Cree has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.75.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cree will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cree by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,652 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after buying an additional 36,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cree by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,958 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,619 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $32,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cree by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,154 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 121,152 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cree by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.