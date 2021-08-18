Cree Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 26,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 900% compared to the average volume of 2,613 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cree by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,298 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,063,647,000 after purchasing an additional 39,097 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Cree by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,151,880 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $994,174,000 after buying an additional 488,566 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cree by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $250,525,000 after buying an additional 686,269 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Cree by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,919,118 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $187,939,000 after buying an additional 97,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cree by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,640 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $144,607,000 after buying an additional 38,477 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cree alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CREE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.23.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.75. Cree has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cree will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.