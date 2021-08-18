Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Short Interest Down 46.5% in July

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 659,700 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the July 15th total of 1,233,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Creso Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12. Creso Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

About Creso Pharma

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

