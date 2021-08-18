Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $10.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3,333.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 305,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after buying an additional 34,361 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,799 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

