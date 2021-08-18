Crestone Asset Management LLC Invests $645,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,446 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,717,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,294,000 after purchasing an additional 642,745 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

