Crestone Asset Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,933,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.85. 134,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,887. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.29. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $163.57 and a 52-week high of $271.79.

