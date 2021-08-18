CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Raised to $160.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.73% from the stock’s current price.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRSP opened at $120.55 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $76.71 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.32.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,846.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.