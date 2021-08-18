Critical Survey: Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) versus Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 32.33% 14.39% 1.42% Zions Bancorporation, National Association 38.07% 15.45% 1.37%

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Zions Bancorporation, National Association 0 7 6 0 2.46

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.10%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $126.08 million 3.28 $27.40 million $3.30 10.38 Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.94 billion 2.99 $539.00 million $3.02 18.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zions Bancorporation, National Association, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Guaranty Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington. The company was founded on February 17, 1961 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

