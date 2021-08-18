Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) CFO Sells $201,091.00 in Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CCRN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. 2,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,182. The firm has a market cap of $757.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CCRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,700,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 356,907 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after buying an additional 356,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after buying an additional 267,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 175,175 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.