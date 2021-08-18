Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) & Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Financial Contrast

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cross Country Healthcare and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Country Healthcare 3.20% 30.00% 12.17% Volt Information Sciences -2.14% 4.79% 0.61%

Cross Country Healthcare has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cross Country Healthcare and Volt Information Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Country Healthcare 1 1 4 0 2.50 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $15.92, indicating a potential downside of 20.30%. Volt Information Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than Cross Country Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cross Country Healthcare and Volt Information Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Country Healthcare $836.42 million 0.91 -$12.96 million $0.46 43.41 Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.12 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -6.89

Cross Country Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cross Country Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cross Country Healthcare beats Volt Information Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing. The Physician Staffing segment consists of certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. The Search segment serve as a direct-hire talent acquisition partner to healthcare organizations and academic institutions throughout the nation providing a full suite of prescriptive talent management solutions, including flexible talent delivery models such as retained, outsourced, and contingent. The company was founded by Kevin C. Clark in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

