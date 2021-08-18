Crowd Machine Market Capitalization Tops $56,083.25 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $56,083.25 and approximately $22.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowd Machine coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00057869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.50 or 0.00841870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00046783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00100939 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

