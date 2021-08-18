Cryptopay (CPAY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $43.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and $43.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. One Cryptopay coin can now be bought for about $0.0829 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00056613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.00843754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00102784 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,381,045 coins. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

