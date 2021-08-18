CryptoZoon (ZOON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.73 Million

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 42.3% higher against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $19.31 million and $17.73 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00053890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00132131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00149198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,655.91 or 1.00010581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.46 or 0.00892560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 847,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 602,307,826 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

