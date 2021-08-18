CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LAW. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

CS Disco stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

