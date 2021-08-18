Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 209.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,874 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 25.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 113,804 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 107.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 214,411 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth $184,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth $51,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30. ViewRay, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. On average, analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

