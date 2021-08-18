Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 249.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,809.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.56.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%. Analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

