Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.12%.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

