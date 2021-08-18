Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,940 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,589,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 325.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 284,826 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $850,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 57.7% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 144,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 52,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 10.8% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 35,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.