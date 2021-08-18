Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 149,078 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,862 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Infinera by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,714 shares of company stock worth $2,130,604 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.23. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

