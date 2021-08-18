Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 10,396 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,396 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,602,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,426. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

