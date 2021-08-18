Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $3,900,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 421,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after buying an additional 79,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.11. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $809.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.54.

DESP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

