CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,626. The company has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.11. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.67.
In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
