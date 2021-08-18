CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,626. The company has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.11. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.67.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.