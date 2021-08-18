Cyba (LON:CYBA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.00

Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 2.03 ($0.03), with a volume of 12885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £14.36 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75.

Cyba Company Profile (LON:CYBA)

CYBA plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing cyber resilience solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to CYBA plc in January 2019. CYBA plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

