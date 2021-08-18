Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Short Interest Up 79.5% in July

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the July 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,014,460,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HPIL opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. Cybernetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get Cybernetic Technologies alerts:

Cybernetic Technologies Company Profile

HPIL Holding is a development stage company, which engages on investing in companies, whether public or private enterprises. It also focuses on acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies, with interest in the healthcare and environmental quality sectors. The company was founded on February 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, MI.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cybernetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybernetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.