Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Short Interest Up 79.5% in July

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the July 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,014,460,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HPIL opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. Cybernetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
Cybernetic Technologies Company Profile
