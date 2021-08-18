CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Short Interest Update

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 232,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,848.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,572.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in CyberOptics by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.97. 153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,276. The firm has a market cap of $292.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $48.52.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%. Analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CYBE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

