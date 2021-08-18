Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,106.42% and a negative return on equity of 185.32%.
NASDAQ:CYTH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. 39,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.19. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.79.
About Cyclo Therapeutics
