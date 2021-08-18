CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 97.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%.

CynergisTek stock remained flat at $$1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 40,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,029. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.29. CynergisTek has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

