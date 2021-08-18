CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 97.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%.
CynergisTek stock remained flat at $$1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 40,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,029. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.29. CynergisTek has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
CynergisTek Company Profile
