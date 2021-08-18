Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CTKB. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

CTKB opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. Cytek BioSciences has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.46.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.