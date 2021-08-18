Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 466 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 104,097 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.39.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

