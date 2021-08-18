Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 370,751 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.33. 24,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,846. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

