Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $62.91. 190,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,358,756. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,418 shares of company stock worth $4,422,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

