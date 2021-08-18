Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.53. 97,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $198.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $453.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

