Dakota Wealth Management Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 0.9% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after purchasing an additional 604,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 484,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.67. The stock had a trading volume of 50,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,571. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.65. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $168.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

