Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.70. 1,796,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,539,096. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

