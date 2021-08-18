Dakota Wealth Management Sells 754 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.68 on Wednesday, reaching $474.01. The stock had a trading volume of 42,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $475.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

