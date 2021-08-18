Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Update

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SBMSF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Danakali has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36.
Danakali Company Profile
