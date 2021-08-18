Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Update

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBMSF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Danakali has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36.

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

