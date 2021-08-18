DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $2.00 on Major Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $73.67 million and $4.90 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00004478 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00125882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00156263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,678.23 or 1.00036809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.84 or 0.00906460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

