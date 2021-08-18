DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Given New $12.75 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $15.25 to $12.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DarioHealth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DarioHealth has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Shares of DRIO opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $164.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.36.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,832. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $6,860,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DarioHealth by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $3,608,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.